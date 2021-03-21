Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Prudential Financial worth $69,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.