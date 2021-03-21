Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 41,314 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,245,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.20. 7,088,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,468. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.