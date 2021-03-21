Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 826 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $392.20. 6,090,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

