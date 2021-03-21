Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 83,695 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 10,426,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,752. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.