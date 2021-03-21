Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $73.01. 24,079,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,404,934. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

