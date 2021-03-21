Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105,646 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $11.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. 38,930,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

