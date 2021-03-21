Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 43,203 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,203 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,283,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,358,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

