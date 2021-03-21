PTON Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 190.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $810,143.83 and $19.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00641353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

