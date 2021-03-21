Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 19,714 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $106.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

