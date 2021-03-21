Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.34. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.