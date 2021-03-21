Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 7,782 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of The Michaels Companies worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 814,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 811,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 737,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,759,000.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.85 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

