Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.