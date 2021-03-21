Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,831 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

