Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Meredith worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 11.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MDP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

