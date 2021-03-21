Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

