Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Community Health Systems worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.