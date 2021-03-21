Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,360 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

