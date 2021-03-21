Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.19 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,028. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.