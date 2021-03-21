Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

