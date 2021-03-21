Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122,325 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Luminex worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Luminex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

