Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.24 Million Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Plantronics worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 573,807 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 248.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 295,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 943.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 62.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

