Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

