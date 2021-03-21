Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.32 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

