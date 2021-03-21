Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.35 Million in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of AMC Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,015,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 285,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 280,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

