Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of MYR Group worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYRG. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

