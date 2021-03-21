Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

