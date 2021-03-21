Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,470 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.84. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.