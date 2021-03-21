Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 24,260 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 146,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

