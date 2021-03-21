Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 27,932 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of GameStop worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $200.27 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

