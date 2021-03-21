Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 30,490 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

