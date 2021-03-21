Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,929 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Hanger worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Hanger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Hanger by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hanger stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

