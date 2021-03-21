Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553,130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Redwood Trust worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 182,949 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,617,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.