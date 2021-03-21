Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,123.15 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,139.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,104.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

