PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 102.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $4,871.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.00647485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.