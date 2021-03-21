PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 138.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $3,168.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00050712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00646496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00068797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00023651 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, "CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. "

