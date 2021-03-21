pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Hits $30.94 on Top Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be bought for $30.94 or 0.00053637 BTC on popular exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $291,950.18 and approximately $7,685.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00460088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00141317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00711435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars.

