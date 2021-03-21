Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $148,883.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 185% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00459352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00143072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00693037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

