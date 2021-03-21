Pundi X Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded up 89.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00644663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023623 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

