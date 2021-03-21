PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0000

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 69.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 66.1% lower against the dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $172,382.63 and $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,442.83 or 0.99874432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.00381727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00286988 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00708407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074139 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002874 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

