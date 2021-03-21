Pylon Network Price Up 145.5% Over Last Week (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $2,665.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 145.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00646645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

