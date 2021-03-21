Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $11.27 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.27 or 0.00019461 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $30,970.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 54.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00461661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00140947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

