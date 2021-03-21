QASH Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $31.00 million and approximately $284,806.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00649126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068902 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.