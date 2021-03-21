Qcash Achieves Market Cap of $69.80 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Qcash token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $69.80 million and $663.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00460437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00714532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

