QLC Chain Price Up 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and $7.16 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars.

