Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $444.48 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Qtum has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $650.62 million and $444.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $6.62 or 0.00011548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,253,176 coins and its circulating supply is 98,219,373 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

