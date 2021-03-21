Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $542.95 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $542.95 million and $7.76 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $44.97 or 0.00078262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002684 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000751 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

