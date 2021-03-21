Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.27.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,805 shares of company stock worth $11,852,540 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $104,795,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

