Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0926 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $66.08 million and $2.22 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.00648132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

