Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Quantum posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

In other Quantum news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. 2,531,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

