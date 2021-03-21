Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Hits $23.50 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,901.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.37 or 0.03119745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.00342226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.11 or 0.00915546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.19 or 0.00409652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.50 or 0.00351461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.84 or 0.00258784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,554,604 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.